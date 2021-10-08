CIU admission week begins 10 October

Education

08 October, 2021, 09:45 pm
CIU admission week begins 10 October

The CIU has multiple subjects under its schools of business, science and engineering, liberal arts and law

CIU admission week begins 10 October

 

The admission week of Chattogram Independent University (CIU) is going to start from 10 October.

The event will continue till 14 October at the university's Jamal Khan Campus in the city. During the admission week, from 10am to 4pm, students will get various information about the admission of Autumn Semester of CIU, says a press release.

According to the CIU release, the admission seekers will also get information on spot admission, semester fee waiver, campus job, scholarship and joint education activities with various reputed universities abroad.

CIU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mahfuzul Haque Chowdhury will inaugurate the event, to be attended by teachers, students and parents of different schools.

The CIU currently has multiple subjects under its Business School, School of Science and Engineering, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and School of Law programmes.

