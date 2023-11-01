Children benefit more from creative education: Study

Education through creative means like music, drama, roleplay, puppets, and pictures is more effective for children than conventional education methods, according to a study.

It has been proven to be more effective in teaching Science, Health Education, and other subjects, education experts said yesterday at a dissemination programme of research titled "Arts and Health Engagement with Urban Slum Communities: Scoping a STEAM Education Initiative with Key Stakeholders in Bangladesh" at Hotel Sarina in Dhaka.

ARK Foundation organised the project in collaboration with BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health and University of Leeds, UK. The research was conducted on health education through creative means in non-formal schools of Dhaka city slum areas, reads a press release.

Research shows that students are more interested in Bengali and Mathematics rather than in English and Science. Teachers find teaching English and science challenging due to limited knowledge of teaching strategies. The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on non-formal schools during the Covid-lockdown. Teachers taught students how to wear masks, wash hands, maintain social distance, and stay clean. Students' awareness of Covid-19 was higher than their parents'.

The research also shows that teachers lacked training on how to make practical use of health-related knowledge. Informal schools also lacked infrastructure, financial support, and a child-friendly environment. Superstition was also one of the challenges, where people hold misconceptions about various diseases along with related treatments and rely on traditional treatments. Above all, the flow of data about non-formal schools needs to be more effective to take appropriate initiatives.

Speaking on the research findings, the experts present at the event said that such research will bring positive changes in children's education and health. However, madrasa students should also be included in this. Because if Madrasah students are also focused on arts, education, health and sports, it will be possible to build a better Bangladesh.

They also said that teachers also need training in the field of children's education. From primary education, children become skilled and become assets for the future. They are the future driving force of the country's economy. As a result, attention should be paid to students of all kinds of schools in all kinds of countries.

The education experts also said that the Ministry of Education is trying to improve and standardise the policy and curriculum by giving importance to the physical and mental health of students.