CES, ULAB secures eighth consecutive grant

The Center for Enterprise and Society (CES) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has received a new international grant to promote diversity and tolerance among youth. 

This is the center's eighth grant, and to win it, it prevailed over 140 international institutions, reads a press release. 

This grant supports CES in promoting diversity, tolerance, and pluralism, especially among Bangladeshi university students, through both offline campaigns and online educational initiatives.

CES is a leading think tank in Bangladesh based out of ULAB. It has achieved several notable milestones, including publishing 17 Scopus-indexed publications; establishing partnerships with prestigious institutions like Harvard, Princeton, and Columbia University; collaborating with diversity expert Professor Tariq Modood from the University of Bristol; collaborating with Chatham House and organizing impactful international symposia; reaching over 5,000 students through its in-house custom-built EdTech courses; organizing diversity fellowships and faculty ambassadorship programs with five leading Bangladeshi universities, including Dhaka University, NSU, AIUB, IUB, and BRAC University; collaborating with India's Jawaharlal Nehru University; and developing a productive partnership with the National University of Singapore. 

CES is managed by Sajid Amit, associate professor of ULAB. 

 

