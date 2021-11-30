Centenary celebration of Dhaka University begins Wednesday

Education

UNB
30 November, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 07:59 pm

Related News

Centenary celebration of Dhaka University begins Wednesday

The grand celebration will take place on the campus from 1 December to 16 December. It will also mark the golden jubilee of the country's independence

UNB
30 November, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 07:59 pm
Centenary celebration of Dhaka University begins Wednesday

Dhaka University launches on Wednesday a 16-day programme in celebration of the centenary of its founding amid festivities.
 
The country's oldest public university, the biggest seat of education and a cradle of democratic movement, began its journey on 1 July, 1921. 
 
The celebration has been delayed by five months due to Covid-19 pandemic. 
 
The grand celebration will take place on the campus from 1 December to 16 December. It will also mark the golden jubilee of the country's independence. 
 
President Abdul Hamid will virtually attend the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest from Bangabhaban. 
 
Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will join the programme as an honourary guest. 
 
The president will also unveil special books, photography albums, and websites on the centenary of the university. 
 
A documentary and a theme song on the centenary will also be released on the opening day of the celebration while a greeting message from Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering will also be played during the programme. 
 
Vice-Chancellor of the University Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman will preside over the inaugural programme. 
 
On 3 December, students of Theatre and Performance Studies and Dance Department, and members of Dhaka University Teachers' Association will perform in the cultural programme while the Dolchchut band led by popular musician Bappa Mazumder will perform in the programme. 
 
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and educationist Rasheda K Chowdhury will attend a discussion meeting on 4 December, while former pro-vice-chancellor Prof Dr Shahadat Ali will preside over the session. A cultural programme will also be held on the day. 
 
A victory procession with the participation of teachers, students, officials and employees will be held from the premises of Aparajeyo Bangla to Shahid Minar on the morning of 12 December. A discussion programme will be held in the afternoon. 
 
Teachers, students, officials and employees will place wreaths at National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar on 16 December. 
 
The 16-day festivities will end on the Victory Day with a concert and laser show in the central playground of the university. 
 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

centenary / Dhaka University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

10h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

11h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

10h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

1d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

1d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says