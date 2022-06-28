BYLC hosts seminar on higher studies abroad

Education

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 02:03 pm

BYLC hosts seminar on higher studies abroad

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) held a seminar in the port city titled Chattogram to Ivy League: Insights from Shammi Quddus on 25 June, 2022.

The session was led by Shammi Quddus, Product Manager at Google and co-founder of BYLC, reads a press release.

The Business Standard and Dainik Azadi were the media partner of this seminar.

Shammi who completed her Bachelor's in Environmental Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Master's in Business administration from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, and Master's in Public Administration in International Development from Harvard Kennedy School provided students with valuable insights on preparing for foreign education and how they should proceed with applications.

Moreover, she provided guidelines to students on how they can equip themselves with the right skills fit for securing jobs at reputed global organisations.

Shammi stressed finding professional experience while still at university for better career opportunities upon graduation. "You will be able to experiment and eventually find your career of interest if you look for opportunities as a student. That way you will know what you want to do before you full-fledged join the job market," she advised the participants at the event.

It was a fruitful session as more than a hundred participants got the opportunity to interact and receive information to better prepare themselves for the cumbersome process of applications.

 

BYLC

