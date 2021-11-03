BUP launches the first round of POMAC 2.0

POMAC 2.0, powered by City Bank Ltd, a BUP Economics Club policy-making flagship event, launched its first round on 24 October 2021, states a press release.

The first round was the identification of policy-centered problems. Many of the country's brightest and most enthusiastic students participated in the competition by forming teams and giving them their best. Nevertheless, only the best 12 teams made it beyond Round 1 and into the thrilling Second Round.

The second round was held online on 31 October 2021. When it came time for POMAC 2.0's second round, the competition was markedly different than usual. Unlike other competitions, this didn't involve a regular round of presentations. To provide the participants the opportunity to explore their critical thinking abilities, the 12 teams had to go through a debate face-off.

In order to arrange the teams evenly, an impartial lottery was conducted, with each group consisting of two teams. At the beginning of the round, teams from each group got 8 minutes to showcase their solutions built in the first round to the respectable judges.

Afterward, each team had 2 minutes to demonstrate why their solution was preferable and point out the shortcomings of the opposing team's proposal. There followed a questionnaire to each group by the panel, with the most credible long-term solution selected as the victor for each.

The Noobs, Razzmatazz, YGGDRASIL, Team Pac-Man, Y-Nots, and Katzen are the six finalists that are now one step closer to winning the ultimate championship title.

The Grand Finale of the country's largest policy-making competition will take place on 4 November 2021 at BUP Bijoy Auditorium.

M. A. Mannan, Honorable Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, will be the finale's chief guest. There will be a battle for supremacy amongst our 6 finalists, with a prize pool of BDT 200,000 for the top 3 teams. The winner will take home BDT 100,000, and the first and second runners up will receive BDT 60,000 and 40,000, respectively. May the best team triumph and be at the pinnacle of success.