BUP launches faculty development programme

The Faculty Development Programme (FDP) under the overall supervision of the Office of Evaluation, Faculty and Curriculum Development (OEFCD) was inaugurated at the Bijoy Auditorium of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Monday (23 October).

The month-long programme was held to improve the quality and intellectual development of newly recruited faculty members, which will end on 14 December 2022, said a press release.

BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam was present as the chief guest and conducted a session titled "Expectation from Teachers: Guardian's Perspective" at the inaugural function.

All senior officials of BUP, newly recruited faculty members, faculty members, and officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.