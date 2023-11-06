Buet picks Genex Infrastructure for rooftop solar installations

06 November, 2023, 09:45 pm
Buet picks Genex Infrastructure for rooftop solar installations

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) has teamed up with Genex Infrastructure Ltd to install solar panels in the institution under the "Buet Rooftop Solar Project", reads a press release.

Genex Infrastructure Ltd, in collaboration with PSL Environment and Green Energy Ltd, and Pacific Solar and Renewable Energy Ltd, is providing technical support to Buet for the project. 

Education Minister Dipu Moni, as the chief guest, officially launched the generation of solar power in Buet's Mechanical Engineering Building on Monday.

Welcoming the project, she said, "Buet has always been leading the technological development of the country. The project of using solar energy has now started at this university, which I believe will set an inspiring example for other educational institutions as well."

Buet VC Prof Satya Prasad Majumder appreciated Genex Infrastructure and the affiliated organisations for their contribution to the project. 

"Hopefully, the initiative of Buet will play an important role in protecting the balance of the environment and inspire us to work on more such more eco-friendly projects in the future," he said.

Genex Infrastructure Ltd CEO and GPPS Consortium Chairman Tanjidul Alam said, "We are proud to be a partner of Buet in such a revolutionary initiative. Since the beginning of the agreement, we have been providing maximum technical support in the implementation of the project." 

Member of the University Grants Commission Prof Md Sazzad Hossain and Buet Pro Vice Chancellor Abdul Jabbar Khan were also present.

Under the project, Genex Infrastructure Ltd will install rooftop solar panels on 19 buildings of Buet, generating 3.5 MW of electricity, which is expected to meet about 30% of the university's daily electricity needs, says the media release. 

Additionally, in the next 25 years, Buet envisions attaining annual savings of approximately Tk3 crore, all the while making a substantial reduction in the carbon footprint by about 1.2 crore tonnes through the initiative.

