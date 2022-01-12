Buet halts in-person classes

The authorities of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) have decided to halt in-person classes amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The decision was taken at the 474th session of Buet's academic council on Tuesday (11 January), read a press release issued on Wednesday.

According to the decision, theory classes, class tests and laboratory classes for all the students of the university will be held online from 15 January till further instructions.

Earlier on 5 January, Jahangirnagar University (JU) halted in-person classes considering the risks posed by the rising Covid-19 infections.

Education Minister Dipu Moni, at a press briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday, said closing down in-person classes at universities will not be logical as most of the university students and teachers are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported four deaths and 2,916 Covid cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

Also, the positivity rate rose to 11.68% as 24,964 samples were tested across the country.

