BSPUA protest recent harassment of teachers

Education

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 02:54 pm

Related News

BSPUA protest recent harassment of teachers

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 02:54 pm
BSPUA protest recent harassment of teachers

Bangladesh Society for Private University Academics (BSPUA) has expressed concerned over three recent attacks on teachers in different parts of the country. 

On 17 June, Swapan Kumar Biswas, the Acting Principal of Mirzapur United Degree College in Narail, was publicly insulted by unnamed miscreants when he was resolving a disciplinary matter at his school. 

Shortly after the incident, on June 25, Utpal Kumar Sarkar, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia, Savar, was beaten to death with a cricket stump by a student named Ashraful Ahsan Jitu, who is known for aggressive behaviour to his classmates. 

On 26 June, a Rohingya youth named Mohammod Alom randomly stabbed a teacher named Daisy Barua, who was working at the NGO Mukti's learning center in the Rohingya camp in Kutupalong area of Ukhia in Cox's Bazar. 

BSPUA members are shocked and outraged by these incidents where teachers are the victims, says a press release. 

"Whether the incidents happened are due to religious intolerance, adolescent aggressiveness, or gender discrimination, teachers in their noble profession have the right to a safe working place. The honorable home minister has already directed an inquiry into the incident in Narail. We hope that the culprits behind every heinous incident will soon face criminal charges," BSPUA said in a statement.

BSPUA / Teacher

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

2h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

5h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

6h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

6h | Videos
Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

18h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

18h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years