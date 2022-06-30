BSPUA protest recent harassment of teachers

Bangladesh Society for Private University Academics (BSPUA) has expressed concerned over three recent attacks on teachers in different parts of the country.

On 17 June, Swapan Kumar Biswas, the Acting Principal of Mirzapur United Degree College in Narail, was publicly insulted by unnamed miscreants when he was resolving a disciplinary matter at his school.

Shortly after the incident, on June 25, Utpal Kumar Sarkar, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia, Savar, was beaten to death with a cricket stump by a student named Ashraful Ahsan Jitu, who is known for aggressive behaviour to his classmates.

On 26 June, a Rohingya youth named Mohammod Alom randomly stabbed a teacher named Daisy Barua, who was working at the NGO Mukti's learning center in the Rohingya camp in Kutupalong area of Ukhia in Cox's Bazar.

BSPUA members are shocked and outraged by these incidents where teachers are the victims, says a press release.

"Whether the incidents happened are due to religious intolerance, adolescent aggressiveness, or gender discrimination, teachers in their noble profession have the right to a safe working place. The honorable home minister has already directed an inquiry into the incident in Narail. We hope that the culprits behind every heinous incident will soon face criminal charges," BSPUA said in a statement.