BRUTA protests increment suspension of PhD teachers 

Begum Rokeya University Teachers' Association (BRUTA) has protested the increment suspension of Ph.D. teachers after the University Grants Commission (UGC) on 28 May issued a notice in this regard.

The leaders of the BRUTA termed the notice as discrimination and illogical and said that the government college teachers and officials will get the increment. But the university teachers will not get it now.

UGC is trying to intervene in the autonomy of the universities and deprived the teachers of their logical rights, they said.

The BRUTA leaders said this in a press release jointly signed by its president Md Shariful Islam and general secretary Syed Anowerul Azim on Tuesday.

They demanded to issue another notice with the announcement of providing increment immediately.

