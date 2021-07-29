British Council launches competition for climate science communicators

British Council has launched a global competition in search of influential global communicators on climate action who can inspire and connect with audiences across the world to help build trust in climate science.

Video entries for FameLab Climate Change Communicators will be accepted until 5 August. The online competition will be streamed online in September 2021, says a press release.

The competition is open to entries from aspiring science communicators from Albania, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, China, Colombia, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Serbia, Turkey, Uganda, Vietnam.

Entrants are challenged to film and submit a video of themselves giving a compelling three-minute talk in English relating to the theme of 'Trust in Climate Science'.

Ten talented finalists who impress the judges with scientific storytelling will be selected to progress to the next stage and will receive a two-day online masterclass with leading science communicators to help hone their skills.

The finalists will then go head-to-head on the virtual stage to battle it out for a first place in the FameLab Climate Challenge Communicators Online Final to be streamed on YouTube in September 2021.

Bangladesh has been a part of FameLab since 2017. Through the FameLab Bangladesh chapter, we had two national winners – Alvee Islam (2017 – 2018) and ASM Afrin Bin Nur Adib (2018 -2019).