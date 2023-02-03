Bridging gap between academia, industry needed: Experts

To bridge the gap between academia and industry, the higher education curriculum needs to be changed in line with the changes in production, marketing, management and operation of industrial plants caused by the latest innovations and technologies, said educationists.

At the inauguration of Placement Day 2023 at the East Delta University on Friday (3 February), its Founding Vice-Chairman Sayeed Al Noman said, "We do not get skilled manpower due to the gap between academia and industry. This gap must be removed. We organised this event to bring together industry's policy makers, senior officials, teachers and students.

"We want to ask the industry insiders – what do you want? What kind of manpower do you need? What kind of changes do you want? What kind of soft skills do you want? What kind of changes need to be made in the curriculum?"

Addressing corporate policy makers, he said, "You should focus on Chattogram. Give Chattogram priority instead of Dhaka. Recruit people from here. Our students are also eligible."

Forty institutions are participating in the two-day event aimed at helping young people to build their careers. It was scheduled to run from 10 am to 6 pm on Friday and Saturday at EDU's permanent campus located in Muzaffarnagar area of Chattogram city.

Senior officials of various corporate organisations participated in a panel discussion at the event, where The Business Standard was the media partner.

Abdullah Al Noman, founder and member of EDU's board of trustees, and former minister, said, "Despite being the commercial capital, Chattogram has always been neglected. I thought of establishing this university when I was a minister. I am a politician, but I have always tried to keep the university away from politics. I have been careful to not let my political activities spoil the educational institution. I strived to establish a world-class university."

BSRM Managing Director Aameir Alihussain said, "Most startups in the world usually fail. The success rate is only 1%. But if you look at Bangladesh, they have been becoming successful. There are many opportunities in the country.

"There are many areas to work on. Young entrepreneurs should come forward. There is a chance to become a king in your own country by working hard. But you may not become anything in a foreign country."

EDU Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Sekandar Khan chaired the programme moderated by corporate personality and stand-up comedian Naveed Mahbub. Zunoks Consulting Co-Founder Matiul Islam Nowshad was a special guest at the event.