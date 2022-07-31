Brac University launches School of Pharmacy

Brac University launched the School of Pharmacy through a ceremony on Saturday (30 July).

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni attended the event as chief guest, said a press release.

Professor Sazzad Hossain, member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, Tamara Hasan Abed, chairperson, Board of Trustees, Brac University, Professor Vincent Chang, vice-chancellor, Brac University, Professor Dr Eva Rahman Kabir, dean, School of Pharmacy also attended and spoke at the event. Brac University Registrar Dr David Dowland moderated the event.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl and Second Secretary of the Embassy of Nepal to Bangladesh Ranjan Yadav were also among the guests.

Leading industrialists from pharmaceutical industry and top academicians from various educational institutions also attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony as the chief guest, Dr Dipu Moni, said the launching of the School of Pharmacy would help the pioneers of Bangladesh's pharmaceutical industry make the transition from formulations to active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

"It will boost efforts underway to build a 200-acre API park in Gazipur. With the industry already meeting 97% of local demand and exporting products to 157 countries, its net worth is expected to reach $6 billion by 2025," she said.

Tamara Hasan Abed, chairperson, Board of Trustees, Brac University, expressed hope that the School of Pharmacy would help redefine educational research and patient care in Bangladesh.

"We want our students to become leaders who make thoughtful and sustained contributions to society. One of the major aims that the School of Pharmacy should contribute to is the generation of graduates with a strong sense of ethics which they can bring to their professional life alongside the professional skills and creativity needed by the industry," she said.

Professor Vincent Chang, vice-chancellor of Brac University, said Brac University is committed to playing a key role in producing quality human resources for Bangladesh, which along with technology and capital are the key drivers of a country's economic growth.

"With its Vision 2041 to become a developed nation, and a top-down approach is needed from the government to build an ecosystem conducive to the generation of quality graduates, he said.

Professor Sazzad Hossain, member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, lauded the launching and said it reflected Brac University's motto of "Inspiring Excellence".

Professor Dr Eva Rahman Kabir, dean of the School of Pharmacy, said in line with Brac University's vision for teaching and research, the School of Pharmacy aims to conduct education and research of the highest quality and relevance to make a long-term difference in society.

"We have collaborations with institutions like North Dakota State University and California Northstate University in the US and Leeds Beckett University in the UK to strengthen our teaching and research initiatives," she said.

Wasif Bin Ahmed, an alumnus, shared how the Department of Pharmacy inspired him to take on a number of challenging careers. Dr Fakhrul Ahsan, Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences at the California Northstate University College of Pharmacy, and Dr Miraz Rahman, Professor of Medicinal Chemistry in School of Cancer and Pharmaceutical Sciences, King's College London, also shared video messages during the ceremony.