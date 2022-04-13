Brac University to collaborate with Texas A&M University-Commerce

Brac University signed an agreement with Texas A&M University-Commerce (TAMUC) recently to initiate student, faculty and staff exchange, research and grant application collaboration, and initiation of joint projects with societal impacts.

Professor Vincent Chang, vice-chancellor, Brac University, and Dr Mark Rudin, president, TAMUC, signed the agreement which was brought in by Dr Mario Hayek, dean, College of Business, TAMUC, said a press release on Wednesday (13 April).

Dr Sang Lee, Dean, Brac Business School (BBS) and Dr Mario Hayek were present while finalising the agreement.

The signing ceremony took place during the official visit of Dean Hayek to Brac University. The ceremony was witnessed by Dean Sang Lee and other senior administrators of Brac University.

According to the media release, the agreement will enable BBS students to start their bachelor degrees at Brac University and finish at TAMUC.

The agreement will also allow BBS bachelor graduates to study in relevant graduate programmes in the Business disciplines at TAMUC with more than 40% reduced tuition fees.

These agreements aim to help aspiring Brac University students to enroll into TAMUC undergraduate and graduate programmes.

As part of continuous drive towards internationalisation, recently Brac University has had collaboration agreements with international universities like University of Lincoln, University of Kent and California NorthState University.