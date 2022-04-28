THE Impact Rankings: 𝐁rac 𝐔niversity places in top 50 for SDG 1

Education

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 05:29 pm

Brac University has ranked in the top 50 globally for the United Nations' (UN) 'Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1: No poverty' in Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2022.

The university also got the 1st position in Bangladesh and 301- 400th globally in the overall ranking, reads a press statement.

According to THE Impact Rankings 2022, Brac University's performance has been found quite significant in delivering the goals in the university's research on poverty and their support for poor students and citizens in the local community.

"Brac University is fully committed to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and we will continue to drive our initiatives in that direction," said Professor Vincent Chang, vice-chancellor of Brac University.

THE University Impact Rankings 2022 report was released in London on 27 April 2022. Brac University also ranked in the top 200 for SDG 4 (ensuring quality education) and SDG 8 (achieving decent work and economic growth).

The impact rankings are done by measuring the social, economic and environmental impact, in alignment with UN SDGs. The SDGs were adopted by United Nations to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

 

