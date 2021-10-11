Boards set score or marks for SSC, HSC exams

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 10:08 pm

Boards set score or marks for SSC, HSC exams

Each examination will be one and a half hours in duration and the tests will be taken in two shifts – 10am-11:30am and 2pm-3:30pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected.
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The country's education boards have announced the marks or scoring metrics for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations which will be held on a short syllabus.

According to the boards, both SSC and HSC examinees from the science group will take examinations for 32 marks and commerce and humanities groups for 45 marks. 

SSC and HSC examinees from the science group will have to answer two essay questions out of eight, scoring a maximum of 10 marks for each of the two answers.

They also have to answer 12 out of 25 multiple choice questions or MCQ , and each question will carry one mark.

Examinees from the commerce and humanities groups will have to answer two essay questions out of 11, each question carrying a maximum of 10 marks.

They will have to answer 15 MCQ questions out of 30, and each question will carry one mark.

The education ministry had earlier announced the dates for the exams, saying SSC examinations will begin on 14 November and the HSC examinations on 2 December, respectively.

The duration of each examination will be one and a half hours and the tests will be taken in two shifts – 10am-11:30am and 2pm-3:30pm.

Around 36 lakh SSC and HSC examinees have registered for their examinations.

