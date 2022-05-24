Blue panel sweeps DU senate polls

The ruling Awami League-backed 'Blue panel' swept the senate elections of Dhaka University bagging 32 out of 35 seats while BNP-backed 'White panel' won only two posts.

Thirty-five teachers representative were elected as the senate elections of Dhaka University was held today(24 May).

Voting started at 9:00 am and continued until 2:00 pm.

DU Treasurer Dr. Momtaz Uddin Ahmed conducted the polls as election commissioner as a representative of the Vice-Chancellor in accordance with Article 20 (1) (l) and (3) of the Dhaka University Order, 1973, reads a press release.

In the morning, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof. Muhammad Samad and Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Prof. ASM Maqsood Kamal visited the polling station