BDS admission test held

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The admission test for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) for academic year 2021-22 was held today.

The test started at 10am and ended at 11am on Friday.

According to the Directorate of Medical Education, this time around 65,907 people have applied for the admission test, of whom 31,035 students are sitting for the exams in Dhaka.

There are 545 seats in government dental colleges and 1,405 seats in private colleges.

So, 121 students are competing for each seat in government colleges while 33.8 students are competing for each seat in private colleges.

The admission test comprised of 100 MCQ questions of 100 marks which had to be answered within an hour.

The students had to answer Physics questions of 20 marks, Chemistry 25 marks, Biology 30 marks, English 15 marks and General Knowledge, History of Bangladesh and Liberation War 10 marks.

Earlier, online admission applications were taken from the morning of March 20 till 11:59pm on March 30. The students could collect the admit card from 17 to 19 April.

This time the application fee for dental admission test was Tk1,000.

In case of applying for the examination, the total GPA requirement for all the local and foreign education systems was a cumulative 9 point comprising SSC/equivalent and HSC/equivalent results.

Only for small ethnic groups (Plain and Hilly District) the requirement was 8 but they could not apply if the GPA was less than 3.5 in any single test.

