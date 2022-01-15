BCL men ‘assault’ protesting SUST students 

The protesting students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have allegedly been assaulted by the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

They complained that 30-40 BCL men attacked them on Saturday (15 January) leaving several students injured for disobeying the order to end the movement.

Students of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury ladies hall have been protesting since Thursday to press home their three-point demands including the removal of the hall Provost Jafrin Ahmed for her alleged misbehaviour.

When contacted, BCL SUST unit leaders denied the allegation of obstructing the protest or carrying out any attack. However, there is no BCL committee in SUST.

Earlier on Thursday night, students of Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall took position in front of university vice-chancellor's residence in protest of the misconduct by the hall provost.

After around four hours, students left the spot at 2.30am after receiving a proposal of negotiation from the VC.

However, the students resumed the protest on Friday citing the meeting was unfruitful.

SUST Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed said Sirajunnesa Hall provost is on sick leave.

"We are trying to solve the students' problems," he added.