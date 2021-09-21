Barishal University waives students' hall, transportation fees incurred during Covid closure

"The authorities will coordinate with or repay the students who have already paid the fees soon."

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Barishal University has waived the hall and transportation fees of its students for the period of the Covid-19 closure.

The decision on the fee waiver was taken at a meeting of the university's finance committee chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Sadequl Arefin .

University Proctor Dr Khorshed Alam said on Tuesday the decision was taken following written requests made by the students.

According to the decision, the authorities will coordinate with or repay the students who have already paid the fees soon, said the Proctor

Obaidur Rahman, a student of BU, said on August 31 they sent a written application to the VC through Proctor Khorshed Alam to waive the fees.

