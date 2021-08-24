Bangladesh selected for the 1st time in the Millennium Campus Network

This is the first time students from Bangladesh have been able to join the ceremony of Millennium Fellowship. For the first time ever in Millennium Fellowship's history, Bangladesh commenced as a country to make a wild entry with a large influx of applicants from both private and public universities. The inauguration ceremony of Millennium Fellowship 2021 took place on 21 August from 8 pm to 9.30 pm BST, read a press release.

Millennium Fellowship is a semester-long leadership development training and support program to elevate the spirit of undergraduate leaders from across the globe for the attainment of SDGs committed to strengthening their own countries.

Millennium Campus Network is a non-profit tax-exempt organisation, a global student network, established in 2008. It has worked with 5500 young leaders from across 300 universities and 75% of its alumni are in social impact careers.

There are over 7000 alumni, 300 universities, 50+ countries that the millennium fellowship has gifted, and of them, 75% alumni are working in social impact careers.

About Millennium Fellowship 2021:

A 3-month long training program, starting from 21 of August till the graduation ceremony on 17 November 2021.

Applied --

25,501 undergraduate students,

2000+ campuses from

153 Nations

Selected (only 6%)

2000+ fellows,

120+ campuses from

25+ Nations

And Bangladesh is here to make its mark for the first time with students across 2 public (BUP, CU) and 2 private (AUW, BRACU) universities.

This year, the projects that the undergraduate leaders proposed or will work for are bold, innovative, and inclusive. The most frequent SDG they addressed is SDG 3 - good health and well being and the most frequent UNAI principal is - principle 9 - sustainability.