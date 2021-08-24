Bangladesh selected for the 1st time in the Millennium Campus Network

Education

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 12:26 pm

Related News

Bangladesh selected for the 1st time in the Millennium Campus Network

Millennium Fellowship is a semester-long leadership development training and support program to elevate the spirit of undergraduate leaders from across the globe for the attainment of SDGs committed to strengthening their own countries. 

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 12:26 pm
BUP students selected for Millennium Fellowship 2021
BUP students selected for Millennium Fellowship 2021

This is the first time students from Bangladesh have been able to join the ceremony of Millennium Fellowship. For the first time ever in Millennium Fellowship's history, Bangladesh commenced as a country to make a wild entry with a large influx of applicants from both private and public universities. The inauguration ceremony of Millennium Fellowship 2021 took place on 21 August from 8 pm to 9.30 pm BST, read a press release.

Millennium Fellowship is a semester-long leadership development training and support program to elevate the spirit of undergraduate leaders from across the globe for the attainment of SDGs committed to strengthening their own countries. 

Millennium Campus Network is a non-profit tax-exempt organisation, a global student network, established in 2008. It has worked with 5500 young leaders from across 300 universities and 75% of its alumni are in social impact careers.

There are over 7000 alumni, 300 universities, 50+ countries that the millennium fellowship has gifted, and of them, 75% alumni are working in social impact careers.

About Millennium Fellowship 2021: 

A 3-month long training program, starting from 21 of August till the graduation ceremony on 17 November 2021. 

Applied -- 

25,501 undergraduate students,

2000+ campuses from

153 Nations

Selected (only 6%)

2000+ fellows,

120+ campuses from

25+ Nations

And Bangladesh is here to make its mark for the first time with students across 2 public (BUP, CU) and 2 private (AUW, BRACU) universities. 

This year, the projects that the undergraduate leaders proposed or will work for are bold, innovative, and inclusive. The most frequent SDG they addressed is SDG 3 - good health and well being and the most frequent UNAI principal is - principle 9 - sustainability.

BUP / Millennium Fellowship 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

16h | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

1d | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 