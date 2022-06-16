Atish Dipankar University holds 3rd convocation

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 06:01 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Atish Dipankar University of Science & Technology (ADUST) held its 3rd convocation on Wednesday (15 June), at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, Sher-E-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.

Dr Dipu Moni, Ministry of Education, presided over the ceremony, said a press release.

Emirates Prof Dr SS Mantha, former chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Former President of the National Board of Accreditation, India, was present as the Convocation Speaker.

Md Atiqul Islam, mayor, Dhaka City North Corporation, Prof Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed, chairman, Bangladesh Accreditation Council and Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda, member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh was present as the special guest.

Education Minister Dipu Moni said that private universities must take measures to remove all barriers in respect of imparting quality higher education in their own interest.

"More sincere endeavors of the private universities are required to attain the desired goal," she said and urged the students to work for the interest of the common people. 

Board of Trustees of ADUST, deans, heads of the departments, teachers, administrative staffs, journalists, educationists and vice chancellors of different universities attended the programme.  

 

