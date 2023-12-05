Aspiring undergrads can apply to DU online from 18 December

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 06:49 pm

Curzon Hall, one of the symbolic landmarks of DU. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Curzon Hall, one of the symbolic landmarks of DU. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka University's (DU) online admissions for the undergraduate programme of the academic year 2023-2024 will begin on Monday (18 December) at 12:00pm. 

The application process will end on Friday (5 January) at 11:59pm, as per the university administration's meeting today, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal.

For the academic year 2023-2024, the admission test will be held in four units – Arts, Law and Social Science (23 February), Business (24 February), Science (1 March)and Fine Arts (9 March).  The exam timing is 11:00am to 12:30pm. 

The admit cards can be downloaded from Thursday (8 February) till 1 hour before the start of examination of the concerned unit.

Dhaka University / Admission / undergraduate

