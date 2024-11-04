Application process for DU admission tests begins

Curzon Hall, one of the symbolic landmarks of DU. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The online application process for the undergraduate admission programme at Dhaka University for the academic year 2024-25 has begun.

Applications will be accepted until 25 November.

Interested students can apply by visiting the university's admission website at https://admission.eis.du.ac.bd.

This year, the application fee is Tk1,050.

The admission test of Fine Arts unit will be held on 4 January.

Besides, the exams for the Arts, Law, and Social Sciences unit will take place on 25 January, the Science unit exam on 1 February, and the Business Studies unit exam on 8 February.