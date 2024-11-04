Application process for DU admission tests begins
This year, the application fee is Tk1,050
The online application process for the undergraduate admission programme at Dhaka University for the academic year 2024-25 has begun.
Applications will be accepted until 25 November.
Interested students can apply by visiting the university's admission website at https://admission.eis.du.ac.bd.
This year, the application fee is Tk1,050.
The admission test of Fine Arts unit will be held on 4 January.
Besides, the exams for the Arts, Law, and Social Sciences unit will take place on 25 January, the Science unit exam on 1 February, and the Business Studies unit exam on 8 February.