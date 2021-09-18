Another private university gets govt approval

Education

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 09:46 pm

Related News

Another private university gets govt approval

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 09:46 pm
Another private university gets govt approval

The government has given approval to another private university named Sheikh Hasina University of Science & Technology. 

The Ministry of Education has issued an order in this regard with a temporary approval to install and operate the university in Banshgari village of Kishoreganj's Bhairab upazila. 

Earlier on Thursday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) sent a letter to the university's founder Dr HBM Iqbal giving temporary approval to run the institution. 

With this, the number of private universities stands at 108 in the country. 

Dr HBM Iqbal is a businessman and politician and also a former lawmaker of the ruling Awami League. 

He is currently serving the Premier Bank Limited as its chairman. 

The approval has been given under the Private University Act 2010 subject to fulfilment of 24 conditions. 

The conditions include at least 25,000 sq ft of own or rented space, at least three faculties and six departments, adequate classrooms, library, permission from the University Grants Commission and full-time qualified teachers for each department and course.

Bangladesh / Top News

Private University / Sheikh Hasina University of Science & Technology

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2h | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2h | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

8h | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents