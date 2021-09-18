Another private university gets govt approval

The government has given approval to another private university named Sheikh Hasina University of Science & Technology.

The Ministry of Education has issued an order in this regard with a temporary approval to install and operate the university in Banshgari village of Kishoreganj's Bhairab upazila.

Earlier on Thursday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) sent a letter to the university's founder Dr HBM Iqbal giving temporary approval to run the institution.

With this, the number of private universities stands at 108 in the country.

Dr HBM Iqbal is a businessman and politician and also a former lawmaker of the ruling Awami League.

He is currently serving the Premier Bank Limited as its chairman.

The approval has been given under the Private University Act 2010 subject to fulfilment of 24 conditions.

The conditions include at least 25,000 sq ft of own or rented space, at least three faculties and six departments, adequate classrooms, library, permission from the University Grants Commission and full-time qualified teachers for each department and course.