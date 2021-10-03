All set to inaugurate Dhaka University vaccination centre

Education

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 07:12 pm

The Dhaka University authorities are scheduled to inaugurate a temporal vaccination centre againstCovid-19 at the university'sShaheedBuddizibiDr Mohammad Mortuza Medical Centre on Monday. 

The university teachers, students, officers and employees will receive Sinopharm (Vero Cell) from the centre after following a procedure, said a press release.

They will take their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine through on-spot registration after showing NID card and University ID card.

The vaccination drive will continue till 17 October and the second phase for the 2nd dose will begin from 1 November.

Many students are registered for coronavirus vaccine in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and Government Employees Hospital. Only these registered students can take their 1st and 2nd dose showing their vaccine card from the university centre. 

The students whose designation in their NID is not 'student' are urged to provide their information to the vaccination center. 

