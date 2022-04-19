AIUB students visit Walton Hi-Tech Industries

Education

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 03:40 pm

Related News

AIUB students visit Walton Hi-Tech Industries

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 03:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The students of the Faculty of Business Administration of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) have recently visited the Walton Hi-Tech Industries. 

A team of 29 students, led by Senior Lecturer Mahir Abrar, visited the factory located in the Chandra area of Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur on 13 April, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Mohammad Alamgir Alam Sarker, the DMD of Walton Hi-Tech, and Md Easir Al-Imra, head of administration, spoke with the students and briefed them about the activities of Walton. 

Md. Kaisarul Islam, frist senior deputy director of Walton Hi-Tech showed the students around the compound. 

The students saw the manufacturing of refrigerators, air conditioners, compressors and metal forges. 

Md Al-Mamun, former alumni of AIUB and senior additional director of the HRM department of Walton Hi-Tech, joined the tour and also spoke with the students.
 

Bangladesh / Walton / AIUB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The production of rice and of tea sank precipitously, reducing Sri Lanka’s purchasing power while also causing food insecurity. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka shows the folly of fringe theories

23m | Panorama
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

‘Bangladesh neither has nor is pursuing an export-led growth paradigm’

4h | Panorama
Authentic kintsugi items are very expensive as the repairs are usually done in real gold, and the process takes a long time. Photo: Unsplash

DIY Kintsugi: Break it to beautify it

3h | Habitat
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

1d | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh