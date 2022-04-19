AIUB students visit Walton Hi-Tech Industries

The students of the Faculty of Business Administration of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) have recently visited the Walton Hi-Tech Industries.

A team of 29 students, led by Senior Lecturer Mahir Abrar, visited the factory located in the Chandra area of Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur on 13 April, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Mohammad Alamgir Alam Sarker, the DMD of Walton Hi-Tech, and Md Easir Al-Imra, head of administration, spoke with the students and briefed them about the activities of Walton.

Md. Kaisarul Islam, frist senior deputy director of Walton Hi-Tech showed the students around the compound.

The students saw the manufacturing of refrigerators, air conditioners, compressors and metal forges.

Md Al-Mamun, former alumni of AIUB and senior additional director of the HRM department of Walton Hi-Tech, joined the tour and also spoke with the students.

