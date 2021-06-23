AIUB attends launching ceremony of MCU 2020

Education

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 07:24 pm

Related News

AIUB attends launching ceremony of MCU 2020

The event took place on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of Magna Charta Universitatum (MCU)

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 07:24 pm
AIUB attends launching ceremony of MCU 2020

The American International University Bangladesh (AIUB) recently attended the virtual launching ceremony of Magna Charta Universitatum (MCU) 2020 in a two-day event.

The launching ceremony took place on the occasion of the 32nd MCU anniversary, read a press release.

Earlier in August 2020, AIUB was granted acceptance into the Magna Charta Universitatum (MCU) 2020, also known as "The great charter of universities," as a signatory.

On 16 June, the first-day session of the two-day event focused on the change universities faced over the years, their implications, and the challenges faced by the universities today.

A discussion on the need for MCU 2020, its structure and its impact on higher education institutions (HEIs) was held on 17 June.

The occasion was inaugurated in the presence of over 200 members of the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and its relevant associations.

A selection of videos was played during the event and AIUB was one of the 16 institutions whose videos were included.

 

 

Bangladesh

AIUB / MCU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

32m | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

2h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

3h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder