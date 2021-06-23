AIUB attends launching ceremony of MCU 2020

The American International University Bangladesh (AIUB) recently attended the virtual launching ceremony of Magna Charta Universitatum (MCU) 2020 in a two-day event.

The launching ceremony took place on the occasion of the 32nd MCU anniversary, read a press release.

Earlier in August 2020, AIUB was granted acceptance into the Magna Charta Universitatum (MCU) 2020, also known as "The great charter of universities," as a signatory.

On 16 June, the first-day session of the two-day event focused on the change universities faced over the years, their implications, and the challenges faced by the universities today.

A discussion on the need for MCU 2020, its structure and its impact on higher education institutions (HEIs) was held on 17 June.

The occasion was inaugurated in the presence of over 200 members of the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and its relevant associations.

A selection of videos was played during the event and AIUB was one of the 16 institutions whose videos were included.