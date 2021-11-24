9.87% pass DU “Gha” unit admission test

Education

TBS Report 
24 November, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 01:04 pm

Related News

9.87% pass DU “Gha” unit admission test

The result showed that 90.13% students failed the test

TBS Report 
24 November, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 01:04 pm
9.87% pass DU “Gha” unit admission test

The results of the "Gha" unit admission test of Dhaka University (DU) for 2020-21 academic sessions have been published today with a pass rate 9.87%.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Akhtaruzzaman announced the results during a press briefing held at the university campus at around 12:30pm on Wednesday.

A total of 7,994 students passed the test against 1,570. 

The result showed that 90.13% students failed the test. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka Univerisity / Admission test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’