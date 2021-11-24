9.87% pass DU “Gha” unit admission test

The results of the "Gha" unit admission test of Dhaka University (DU) for 2020-21 academic sessions have been published today with a pass rate 9.87%.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Akhtaruzzaman announced the results during a press briefing held at the university campus at around 12:30pm on Wednesday.

A total of 7,994 students passed the test against 1,570.

The result showed that 90.13% students failed the test.

