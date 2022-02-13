GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

The number of students who obtained GPA-5 in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam jumped this year again.

Around 1.89 lakh students have achieved GPA-5 this year, which is 27,362 more than the previous year.

Some 1,61,807 students got GPA-5 in 2020.

In 2019, the number of students who got GPA-5 in the HSC exam was 47,286.

That number was 29,262 in 2018 and 37,969 in 2017.

A total of 95.26% of students passed this year's HSC and equivalent examinations across the country.

Dhaka Board saw the highest number of GPA-5 -- 59,233.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the results on Sunday through a video conference.

Earlier in the day, Education Minister Dipu Moni received the results from the chairmen of different education boards on behalf of the premier at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.

The results will be available on mobile phones and the websites of the education ministry (http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd) as well as of the education boards soon.

As many as 1.4 million students from 9,183 institutions across the country took their HSC and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

The exams, which were delayed for eight months amid the pandemic, began on 2 December last year and ended on 30 December.

Due to the pandemic situation, the exams were held only on group-wise elective subjects with a shortened syllabus.