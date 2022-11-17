53rd DU convocation on Saturday

Education

BSS
17 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 07:19 pm

Related News

53rd DU convocation on Saturday

BSS
17 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 07:19 pm
53rd DU convocation on Saturday

Dhaka University (DU), the oldest university in Bangladesh, is all set to hold its 53rd convocation amid festive moods with the participation of 30,348 graduates and researchers on its campus in the city on Monday.

President Abdul Hamid, also the Chancellor of the university, will preside over the gala event at the central playground.

Nobel Laureate French Economist Dr Jean Tirole will attend the programme as convocation speaker, said DU Vice Chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman at a press briefing at the university's Abdul Matin Virtual Classroom

On that day, the Chancellor's procession will begin at 11:55 am and the convocation will begin at 12pm. Graduates can collect their certificates after the completion of the convocation ceremony.

DU-affiliated seven colleges will participate in the convocation ceremony from two venues - Dhaka College and Eden Mohila College- through video conferencing.

Of the participants, a total of 22,287 students will participate in the venue of Dhaka University and as many as 7,796 students will participate in the Dhaka College and Eden College venues.

A total of 131 meritorious teachers, researchers and students will be awarded 153 gold medals, 97 PhD, 2 DBA and 35 MPhil degrees.

An honorary doctorate degree will be conferred to Professor Dr Jean Tirole in the convocation.

A total of 52 people have been awarded honorary doctorate degrees since the beginning of Dhaka University.

While speaking at the press conference, DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman sought the cooperation of all to make the convocation a success.

Convocation / Dhaka Univerisity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

8h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

9h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

1h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

3h | Videos
Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

22h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday