53rd DU convocation on Saturday

Dhaka University (DU), the oldest university in Bangladesh, is all set to hold its 53rd convocation amid festive moods with the participation of 30,348 graduates and researchers on its campus in the city on Monday.

President Abdul Hamid, also the Chancellor of the university, will preside over the gala event at the central playground.

Nobel Laureate French Economist Dr Jean Tirole will attend the programme as convocation speaker, said DU Vice Chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman at a press briefing at the university's Abdul Matin Virtual Classroom

On that day, the Chancellor's procession will begin at 11:55 am and the convocation will begin at 12pm. Graduates can collect their certificates after the completion of the convocation ceremony.

DU-affiliated seven colleges will participate in the convocation ceremony from two venues - Dhaka College and Eden Mohila College- through video conferencing.

Of the participants, a total of 22,287 students will participate in the venue of Dhaka University and as many as 7,796 students will participate in the Dhaka College and Eden College venues.

A total of 131 meritorious teachers, researchers and students will be awarded 153 gold medals, 97 PhD, 2 DBA and 35 MPhil degrees.

An honorary doctorate degree will be conferred to Professor Dr Jean Tirole in the convocation.

A total of 52 people have been awarded honorary doctorate degrees since the beginning of Dhaka University.

While speaking at the press conference, DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman sought the cooperation of all to make the convocation a success.