36 thousand new teachers get appointment letters

Education

BSS
31 January, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 08:50 pm

File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

The government has recruited 36,000 new teachers in government-private educational institutions across the country.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today handed over the appointment letters to the newly appointed teachers virtually joining a press conference at the International Mother Language Institute in the city this afternoon.

The minister handed over the appointment letters to 2,065 teachers of government high schools and recommendation letters to 34,073 teachers under the Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA).

Speaking at the programme, Dipu Moni said a total of 34,073 teachers for different posts, including 6,501 for the lecturer, 24,418 for assistant teacher, 1,528 for assistant moulavi, 355 for Ebtedayee moulavi, 389 for trade instructor, 100 for instructor, six for junior instructor, 194 for demonstrator, 93 for Ebtedayee Quari and 489 for Ebtedayee teacher, have been recommended for appointment under the third phase recruitment of the NTRCA.

She said the government has decided to recruit the teachers before ending the ongoing verification, considering the shortage of teachers in educational institutions.

If anything is found negative in the verification, the minister said, his/her appointment will be cancelled.

Putting emphasis on training for teachers throughout their service term, she urged the newly appointed teachers to acquire skills and efficiency by attending various training.

Urging the teachers to use technology, Dipu Moni said, "You should use technology during teaching. It will help you do your works efficiently."

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Technical and Madrasah Education Division Secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan and NTRCA Chairman Md Enamul Quader Khan spoke at the press conference, among others, with Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Md Abu Bakr Siddique in the chair.

 

