3,549 undergraduate students get Genius Scholarship

Education

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 09:40 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

As many as 3,549 meritorious and underprivileged first year undergraduate students in public universities and public medical colleges of the country have received the Genius Scholarship.

The scholarship was given to the students of the Dhaka region under the Genius Scholarship Programme organised by the Centre for Zakat Management (CZM) in the capital on Saturday.

Under the scholarship programme, various motivational and skill enhancement training like career planning, time management, stress management, social and moral education, social responsibility, language education, etc are provided to the students to make them worthy and good citizens.

In the speech of the chief guest at the programme, former advisor to the caretaker government Hossain Zillur Rahman said that besides acquiring science and material knowledge, students should excel in moral education.

CZM Chairman and prominent businessman Niaz Rahim, who presided over the event, advised the scholarship-winner students to concentrate on their studies with sincerity and dedication.

In the Dhaka region, scholarship awards were given to the students of Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Jagannath University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka Medical College, and Sir Salimullah Medical College.

Since 2010, this scholarship has been given regularly from the funds formed with the help of Zakat and CSR funds given by various corporate institutions and wealthy individuals of the country.

Among others, former secretary MM Nasir Uddin, former secretary Arastu Khan, Exim Bank Foundation Secretary General AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, Dhaka University Professor Zubair Ehsanul Haque, CZM Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Ayub Miah and eminent academicians and businessmen spoke on the occasion.

