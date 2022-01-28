14th Convocation of BRAC University held

Education

14th Convocation of BRAC University held

The graduating students joined the ceremony online. A total of 1966 students received degrees while 31 gold medals were awarded in various categories in this convocation. Dr Dipu Moni, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Education, was the Chief Guest and presented the Chancellor’s gold medals.

The 14th convocation of BRAC University was held on 27 January 2022. Photo: Courtesy
The 14th convocation of BRAC University was held on 27 January 2022. Photo: Courtesy

BRAC University organised its 14th Convocation on 27 January 2022. The ceremony was broadcasted live on the university's official Facebook page.

According to a press release, the graduating students joined the ceremony online. A total of 1966 students received degrees while 31 gold medals were awarded in various categories in this convocation.

Dr Dipu Moni, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Education, was the Chief Guest and presented the Chancellor's gold medals. Professor Vincent Chang, Vice-Chancellor, BRAC University, presented the Vice-Chancellor's gold medals. Among others, Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson, Board of Trustees (BOT), BRAC University, also attended the event, while Professor Dr. Kazi Shahidullah, Chairman, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), was the special guest. Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, Science Fiction Author, Physicist and Academic, was the convocation speaker.

Dr Dipu Moni, Honourable Education Minister congratulated BRAC University for successfully arranging the convocation in this challenging time of Covid-19 pandemic. In her speech, she asked the universities to develop their curriculums to better prepare graduates for the job market with soft skills and knowledge of technology while adopting the pandemic-induced blended and modular education. The minister encouraged the graduates to respect values, cultivate empathy and stay honest while getting to know more about their culture and heritage through their love for their mothers, the Bangla language and the country as a whole.

Current changes around the world requires a fundamental change in perspectives, reimagining social contracts and focusing sustainability and empathy, said Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson, BOT, BRAC University. She urged graduates to have the courage to think differently, lead a life of value, seeing beyond their self-interests and believing in the power of collective action, she added.

Professor Vincent Chang, Vice-Chancellor, BRAC University, congratulated all graduates for their accomplishments who have displayed tremendous resilience in this pandemic. "This convocation is the end of your formal learning. It is also where & when you shall start your lifelong learning", said Professor Chang to the graduating students. He also advised them to find their calling, be true to themselves, kind and helpful towards people and more curious about the world to bring about changes for the better.

Research plays a key role in the higher education system but it is unfortunately one of the areas the country is lacking in, said Professor Dr. Kazi Shahidullah, Chairman, UGC in his speech. He lauded BRAC University for its investment in research in 2019 and 2020 being the highest among all universities in Bangladesh and for launching its own online teaching platform for continuing education of its students during the pandemic.

Knowledge is the true resource for a country, said the Convocation Speaker, Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal in his speech. He termed the graduating students as the valuable resource of this country which has made the country wealthier. He advised the graduating students to have big dreams, accepting failures with high spirit. "If you never had a failure in your life, that means you have never tried to do anything new", he said. He also praised BRAC University for conducting acadmic program successfully during the Pandemic.

