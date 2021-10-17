120,000 take uniform science entry test for 20 public unis

Around 120,000 science group students took part in a uniform test for admission to 20 public universities across the country on Sunday.

The hour-long "Ka" unit admission test for the 2020-21 academic session took place at 26 exam centres starting 11am, with 100 marks assigned to multiple-choice questions.

As many as 10 candidates are vying for each of the 12,000 seats available in all, for science group students at 20 public universities across the country.

The universities include Jagannath University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Islamic University Kushtia, Cumilla University, Khulna University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Begum Rokeya University, Barishal University, Noakhali University of Science and Technology, Rabindra University and Sheikh Hasina University.

Haji Mohammad Danesh University of Science and Technology, Mowlana Bhasani University of Science and Technology, Pabna University of Science and Technology, Jashore University of Science and Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology, Rangamati University of Science and Technology, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib University of Science and Technology, and Patuakhali University of Science and Technology, are the other universities to have joined the combined admission tests.

Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, vice-chancellor at Shahjalal University of Engineering and Technology and a member of the admission committee, told The Business Standard that the tests were held peacefully.

"No incident of questions being leaked or admission forgery was reported during the test. It was tough to hold the admission test in a befitting manner, but we did it," he added.

Students and their guardians expressed satisfaction with the uniform admission test.

Shahidul Islam, a guardian, said his son went to five public universities in 2019 for admission tests. But this time his daughter sat for her admission test to 20 universities in a single sitting.

The government decision to hold uniform admission tests was perfect and praiseworthy. Obviously, it has reduced hassles for many people, he added.

The 20 public universities arranged the common admission test for the first time aiming to reduce the hassle for admission seekers and to curb the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Admission tests for the humanities and business studies groups have been scheduled for 24 October and 1 November.

A total of 361,406 students applied for the uniformly common admission tests, of which 194,841 candidates were in the science group, 107,933 for the humanities, and 58,632 for business studies.

Of the students who applied for the science group, only 131,905 qualified to take part in the test. All applicants in the two other groups have received permission to sit for the tests.

There are 46 public universities in the country, of which, 40 will take new students for their honours courses in the 2020-21 academic session.