Education through creative means more effective for children than conventional methods: Study

Using art forms like music, drama, roleplay, puppets and pictures to teach is more effective for children than conventional education methods, found a study.

Creative means has been proven to be more effective in teaching Science, Health Education and Other subjects as well.

Speakers said these at a research dissemination programme at Hotel Sarina in Dhaka on Wednesday (1 November).

ARK Foundation organised this research project in collaboration with BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health and University of Leeds, UK titled 'Arts and Health Engagement with Urban Slum Communities: Scoping a STEAM Education Initiative with Key Stakeholders in Bangladesh'.

This research was conducted on health education through creative means in non-formal schools of Dhaka city slum areas.

The research represents that students are most interested in Bengali and Mathematics rather than in English and Science. Teachers find teaching English and Science challenging due to limited knowledge of teaching strategies. The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on non-formal schools during the lockdowns.

Meanwhile, teachers taught students how to wear masks, wash hands, maintain social distance and stay clean. Students' awareness about Covid-19 was higher than their parents'.

The research also shows that teachers lacked training on how to make practical use of health-related knowledge. Informal schools also lacked infrastructure, financial support and child-friendly environment.

Superstition was also one of the challenges, where people hold misconceptions about various diseases along with related treatments and rely on traditional treatments. Above all, the flow of data about non-formal schools needs to be more effective in order to take appropriate initiatives.

Speaking on the research findings, the speakers present at the event said such research will bring positive changes in children's education and health. However, madrasa students should also be included with this. Because, if Madrasah students are also focused on arts, education, health and sports, it will be possible to build a better Bangladesh. Including Madrasa students in programs focused on arts, education, health, and sports is essential to foster a more inclusive and improved Bangladesh.

They also said teachers also need training in the field of children's education. From primary education, children become skilled and become assets for the future. They are the future driving force of the country's economy. As a result, attention should be paid to students of all kinds of schools in all kinds of countries. Special attention needs to be given to the students of government primary schools and mostly schools focused on underprivileged people.

Speakers also said the Ministry of Education is trying to improve and standardise the policy and curriculum by giving importance to the physical and mental health of students. Health education is being emphasised in the new national curriculum, as students' good reading and attendance depend on their well-being.

At the event, ARK Foundation Executive Director Professor Dr Rumana Huque greeted everyone and expressed her gratitude for the presence.

