CEC optimistic about BNP’s participation in next elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has expressed optimism about the BNP's participation in the next elections.

"We are optimistic about BNP's participation in next elections. We want all parties to participate in the next general elections. If all parties do not participate, the election will not be participatory. We want the election to be inclusive and everyone will be happy if it happens," the CEC told reporters on Friday (March 18) afternoon at the office of the Regional Election Officer in Chattogram after exchanging views with election officials.

He said, " The responsibility that we have under the law and the constitution, we will hold the elections with all the freedoms as best we can in the light of the constitution. Whether it is a national parliamentary election or a local government election, we will do that."

When asked by reporters about the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), he said, "I still don't understand it. I will talk about it later."

Also present were Chattogram Regional Election Officer Mohammad Hasanuzzaman, Senior District Election Officer Jahangir Hossain, Additional District Election Officer Kamrul Islam and others.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal visited Chattogram for the first time after taking charge.

On 26 February, Kazi Habibul Awal was appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner.