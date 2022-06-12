EC's dialogue with political parties soon: CEC

Chief Election Commission (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today said the Election Commission (EC) will start holding dialogues with political parties soon to overcome the challenges of the elections.

"There are several smaller elections in coming days alongside the holy Eid. After these occasions, we will start dialogues. We will seek suggestions (from political parties) while exchanging views (with them)," he said.

He was talking to the reporters following a dialogue with former election commissioners at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area.

In the coming dialogues, the EC will seek more positive and systematic changes or modifications in the system for next generation for holding polls in a free, fair and neutral manner, he added.

He expected an improved system rather than persons for holding polls.

"It will be difficult for the commission to hold elections if there is no consensus among the parties," Awal said.

Regarding the dialogue with the former commissioners, he said the speakers expressed less confidence over the existing system for holding a good election.

"If we are adamant, if we try to implement the law firmly, then a lot of development is possible," he continued.

Everyone says elections must be participatory, he said, adding that if the election is not inclusive, it will not have acceptability in reality.



During the dialogue, all discussants underscored the need for bringing positive changes in the political culture of the country, he mentioned.

Several former election commissioners including Shah Newaz and Abu Hafiz joined in the dialogue.