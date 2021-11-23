ECNEC approves Tk5,883.74cr digital connectivity project

Bangladesh

BSS
23 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 03:25 pm

ECNEC approves Tk5,883.74cr digital connectivity project

The broadband internet connectivity will be set up across all 8 divisions, 64 districts, all upazilas, all unions and even up to village-level

BSS
23 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 03:25 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved a Taka 5,883.74 crore big project to establish broadband internet connectivity all over the country.

The broadband internet connectivity will be set up across all 8 divisions, 64 districts, all upazilas, all unions and even up to village-level to reach the government services easily and speedily to the people.

The approval came from the 6th ECNEC meeting held today with the ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The Premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while Ministers, State Ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned attended it from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that a total of 10 projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 29,344.27 crore.

"Of the total project cost, Taka 11,003.30 crore will come from Bangladesh the government of Bangladesh portion while Taka 18,932.04 crore as project assistance," he said.

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec)

