ECNEC approves 6 projects with Tk 8,739.68cr

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved six projects with Tk 8,739.68 crore including a Taka 7,188.66 crore project to ensure speedy, safe and cost effective road communication system between Sylhet and Chattogram region.

The approval came from the 4th ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year (FY23) with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned were connected to it from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the meeting approved a total of 6 projects involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 8,739.68 crore.

"Of the total project cost, Taka 5,929.03 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion while the rest of Taka 2,810.65 crore as project assistance," he said.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, planning commission members and secretaries concerned were present at the briefing.

Of the approved 6 projects, 3 are new while 3 others are revised projects.

The planning minister said out of the total project cost of Taka 7,188.66 crore for the Upgradation of Cumilla (Mainamati)-Brahmanbaria (Dharkhar) National Highway into four-lane, Taka 2,810.65 crore will come from the Indian Line of Credit (LoC).

He opined that this project would turn the Sylhet and Chattogram region to the important commercial hub.

The Roads and Highways Department under the Road Transport and Highways Division will implement the project by June 2026.

Once the project is implemented, it will strengthen the regional communication between India and Bangladesh and will turn Chattogram Port to the center of international trade and commerce.

The project is included in priority-2 of the eight priority corridors to boost bilateral and sub-regional trade with the neighboring countries including India under the technical assistance project titled "Technical Assistance for sub-regional Road Transport Project Preparatory Facility (SRTPPF)"

The main project operations include 102.79 hectares of land acquisition, 1450560 cubic meter of earth work, construction of 49.53 kilometer flexible pavement and 4.47 kilometer rigid pavement, construction of 14 bridges, one flyover, two underpasses, 50 culverts and 12 foot over bridges.