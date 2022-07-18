EC will not object to new methods if BNP, AL come to agreement: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 03:12 pm

Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission would not have any objection if the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) can come up with any alternative method to hold elections in agreement with ruling party Awami League, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

The 12th national election would be held under the Election Commission not the government, the CEC also said during a dialogue with the Islamic Front at the election building in the capital at 10:30am Monday.

The CEC said, "We want to hold acceptable elections in a conducive environment and a level ground."

He urged people to exercise their right to vote.

He also said that he would leave his position if that is what it takes to hold a free and peaceful election.

The EC has been in dialogue with the registered political parties since last Sunday to decide the procedure for the 12th National Assembly elections. These dialogues will continue until the last day of this month, 31 July.

In the dialogue, Bangladesh Islami Front has given some recommendations for organising free, fair, acceptable, participatory and peaceful national elections.

General Secretary of the front MA Matin said that caretaker government system is not a permanent solution to conduct neutral, free and fair elections.

The front demanded the formation of an independent and neutral Election Commission.

They also demanded strict measures to stop the interference of outsiders in the voting rooms that are supposed to be private and ensure surveillance by CC cameras at the centers that are under risk.

