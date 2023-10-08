EC washes hands of any responsibility for bringing all parties to election

Election Commissioner (EC) Rashida Sultana said that in the absence of any breakthrough in the political arena in the days ahead, they will move forward and hold the elections with whichever of the parties that are ready to participate in the polls.

"It is not the job of the election commission to reconcile with the political parties. We are moving forward according to the constitution. We will create an environment for participatory elections. Political reconciliation is not a big matter for us," she said.

She said these things in response to questions from journalists at the Agargaon election building in the capital on Sunday.

In response to a question, EC Rashida Sultana said that there was no initiative for dialogue with the political parties. "If EC takes any initiative for arranging any dialogue, it will be informed then. We are working with a place of trust. They (the boycotters) need to develop their confidence and mentality," she suggested.

Stating that there is no shortage in the sincerity of the Election Commission in organising fair elections, the Election Commissioner said that it is our commitment to conduct fair and impartial elections.

"We are very committed to making good choices. It is up to them not to believe it. We have nothing to do here. So far have we made any mistakes anywhere? Breaking any laws? We are trying to make good choices. We want a good election. I am constantly trying for this," she said.

Mentioning that there is no alternative to the government's support for fair elections, she said that government's support must be taken for fair elections. A fair election is not possible without their (government) support.

"The government also wants a good election. We believe in it. But whether we can or not, it cannot be said now. We are trying to have a fair election like ours," she added.