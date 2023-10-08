EC washes hands of any responsibility for bringing all parties to election

Bangladesh

UNB
08 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 10:26 pm

Related News

EC washes hands of any responsibility for bringing all parties to election

UNB
08 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 10:26 pm
Election Commissioner (EC) Begum Rashida Sultana. File Photo
Election Commissioner (EC) Begum Rashida Sultana. File Photo

Election Commissioner (EC) Rashida Sultana said that in the absence of any breakthrough in the political arena in the days ahead, they will move forward and hold the elections with whichever of the parties that are ready to participate in the polls.

"It is not the job of the election commission to reconcile with the political parties. We are moving forward according to the constitution. We will create an environment for participatory elections. Political reconciliation is not a big matter for us," she said.

She said these things in response to questions from journalists at the Agargaon election building in the capital on Sunday.

In response to a question, EC Rashida Sultana said that there was no initiative for dialogue with the political parties. "If EC takes any initiative for arranging any dialogue, it will be informed then. We are working with a place of trust. They (the boycotters) need to develop their confidence and mentality," she suggested.

Stating that there is no shortage in the sincerity of the Election Commission in organising fair elections, the Election Commissioner said that it is our commitment to conduct fair and impartial elections.

"We are very committed to making good choices. It is up to them not to believe it. We have nothing to do here. So far have we made any mistakes anywhere? Breaking any laws? We are trying to make good choices. We want a good election. I am constantly trying for this," she said.

Mentioning that there is no alternative to the government's support for fair elections, she said that government's support must be taken for fair elections. A fair election is not possible without their (government) support.

"The government also wants a good election. We believe in it. But whether we can or not, it cannot be said now. We are trying to have a fair election like ours," she added.

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana / Bangladesh Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

4h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

15h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

14h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

1h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

3h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

4h | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

12h | TBS Career