EC warns three MPs, cancels candidacy of one mayoral candidate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 09:35 pm

Related News

EC warns three MPs, cancels candidacy of one mayoral candidate

The three lawmakers warned are -- Md Abdul Hyee from Jhenaidah-1 constituency, Tahzeeb Alam Siddique of Jhenaidah-2, Md Iqbal Hossain of Shariatpur-1

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 09:35 pm
EC warns three MPs, cancels candidacy of one mayoral candidate

The Election Commission (EC) issued a stern warning on Thursday to three members of parliament (MP) – two from Jhenaidah and one from Shariatpur -- for violating the code of conduct in local government elections.

At the same time, on several charges, the EC served a notice dismissing the candidature of Abdul Khaleq, the government party mayoral candidate in Jhenaidah municipality elections.

The three lawmakers warned are -- Md Abdul Hyee from Jhenaidah-1 constituency, Tahzeeb Alam Siddique of Jhenaidah-2, Md Iqbal Hossain of Shariatpur-1.

Several charges, including vandalism of a rival candidate's business establishment, were mentioned in the notice against Abdul Khaleq.

Top News

Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

11h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

10h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

12h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

11h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

12h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

12h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 