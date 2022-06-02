EC warns three MPs, cancels candidacy of one mayoral candidate

The Election Commission (EC) issued a stern warning on Thursday to three members of parliament (MP) – two from Jhenaidah and one from Shariatpur -- for violating the code of conduct in local government elections.

At the same time, on several charges, the EC served a notice dismissing the candidature of Abdul Khaleq, the government party mayoral candidate in Jhenaidah municipality elections.

The three lawmakers warned are -- Md Abdul Hyee from Jhenaidah-1 constituency, Tahzeeb Alam Siddique of Jhenaidah-2, Md Iqbal Hossain of Shariatpur-1.

Several charges, including vandalism of a rival candidate's business establishment, were mentioned in the notice against Abdul Khaleq.