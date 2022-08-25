EC wants army deployment in national elections

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 06:15 pm

Related News

EC wants army deployment in national elections

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 06:15 pm
EC wants army deployment in national elections

The Election Commission has decided to request the government for deploying the Bangladesh Army in the 12th National Elections.

A proposal seeking the deployment will be sent to the government, said Election Commissioner Alamgir while talking to reporters at the Election Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area on Thursday (25 August).

He also told the reporters that the draft of the election roadmap has been finalised.

However, the commissioner said, the commission does not want to give any judicial power to the army.

"They will work as the standing force like before by ensuring a fair environment through patrolling or providing technical assistants in operation of electronic voting machines (EVM).

"The roadmap will have what needs to be done to have a fair election and how to implement it – what will be the challenges and how to deal with them."

About four ministries to be brought under EC's control, Alamgir said that the EC has rejected the proposal made by several political parties in this regard.

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / army / deployment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

9h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

2h | Videos
James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

6h | Videos
Munni Saha talks to TBS

Munni Saha talks to TBS

6h | Videos
Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation