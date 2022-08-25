EC wants army deployment in national elections

The Election Commission has decided to request the government for deploying the Bangladesh Army in the 12th National Elections.

A proposal seeking the deployment will be sent to the government, said Election Commissioner Alamgir while talking to reporters at the Election Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area on Thursday (25 August).

He also told the reporters that the draft of the election roadmap has been finalised.

However, the commissioner said, the commission does not want to give any judicial power to the army.

"They will work as the standing force like before by ensuring a fair environment through patrolling or providing technical assistants in operation of electronic voting machines (EVM).

"The roadmap will have what needs to be done to have a fair election and how to implement it – what will be the challenges and how to deal with them."

About four ministries to be brought under EC's control, Alamgir said that the EC has rejected the proposal made by several political parties in this regard.