EC reiterates call to ensure voters' privacy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 10:02 pm

EC reiterates call to ensure voters&#039; privacy

The Election Commission (EC) has reiterated its instructions, to all concerned in watching over the elections, to be more vigilant and law abiding while ensuring voters' right to privacy in the Zilla Parishad elections to be held on 17 October.

Citing complaints from various sources, the commission, in a notification Thursday (13 October), stated that breaching or attempting to breach voters' privacy is a punishable offense under the Zilla Parishad Election Law 2016.

The commission asked presiding officers and members of law enforcement agencies to take action against anybody, irrespective of their designation, if he/she violates a voter's privacy entering the secret ballot casting rooms or takes position nearby. 

It has also instructed the authorities to ensure that voters cannot enter the ballot casting room with mobile phones and cannot take photos while casting the votes. 

In case of failure to take action if a situation spins out of control, the commission has asked to be informed immediately or to notify returning officers/regional election officers/district election officers.

