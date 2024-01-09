EC publishes gazette of newly-elected MPs

Meanwhile, the Parliament Secretariat is preparing for the new MP-elects to be sworn in tomorrow

Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Election Commission (EC) today published a gazette notification on the results of the 12th National Elections with details of 298 newly elected Members of Parliament.

EC public relations director Shariful Alam told BSS that the gazette has been published this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Secretariat is preparing for the new MP-elects to be sworn in tomorrow.

The 12th National Elections took place on Sunday (7 January) where the Awami League led alliance bagged a landslide win with 225 seats. 

Awami League bagged 222 seats alone.
 

