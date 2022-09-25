EC to make election management app: Commissioner

The Election Commission (EC) is going to create an "election management app" with various data on the country's election system.

"However, the issue of developing the app is still in the initial stage, which is awaiting the decision of the commission," Election

Commissioner Md Alamgir shared the development with journalists at his office at the EC's headquarters in the capital on Sunday.

"We want to create an app. It can be used by us and citizens too."

Eight types of information will be available here.

He said the app will contain information on who votes in which centre, who are the candidates, the maps of constituencies, how many votes were cast and its graphs and figures, and which candidates lead where in early results.

Using the app, people will be able to know immediately who wins in which constituency, he added.

A technical committee has been formed for this purpose, Md Alamgir said, adding it will come up with its opinion after scrutiny.

"The decision has not yet been made in principle. We will sit in a meeting after receiving the final report of the recently conducted census."

Claiming that there is a misconception about electronic voting machines (EVMs), the commissioner said, "Many are spreading propaganda about EVMs. Those who speak in favour are also wrong. We will go on a massive campaign."

"There is no scope to overwrite EVMs. If one's fingerprints do not match, the presiding officer will be allowed to vote with his fingerprints. Before that, his identity will be confirmed using his national identity number. But some people are saying at talk shows that EVMs can be overwritten," he added.

Md Alamgir said many say the presiding officer can make it up to 50%.

"But you come and see what is in reality. We will let you test any of the EVMs you want. Bring experts from abroad and see it. It is being said again what will be the basis if anyone wants to file a case. EVMs will remain sealed there for up to one year. From here, when and how many votes were cast on which electoral symbols all can be printed."

He said, "Have you seen people protesting and marching anywhere against EVMs? Those who are writing about EVM have not seen or heard of it. They are still writing. We would have used EVMs in all 300 seats if we could. But we cannot do it as we don't have enough funds."

Stating that the initial cost of EVMs is high, the commissioner said, "Printing and transportation of ballots involve a huge cost. EVMs require a one-time cost. Then we can use it in various elections. EVMs have a lifetime of up to 20 years."

He said a big political party, along with four other parties have directly sought EVMs. A total of 17 other parties also sought EVMs on conditions.

"However, it is said that the opinion about EVM has been changed. But those who are writing have they been able to prove it?" he posed a question.