EC to make election management app: Commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 09:11 pm

Related News

EC to make election management app: Commissioner

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 09:11 pm
EC to make election management app: Commissioner

The Election Commission (EC) is going to create an "election management app" with various data on the country's election system.

"However, the issue of developing the app is still in the initial stage, which is awaiting the decision of the commission," Election

Commissioner Md Alamgir shared the development with journalists at his office at the EC's headquarters in the capital on Sunday.
"We want to create an app. It can be used by us and citizens too."

Eight types of information will be available here.

He said the app will contain information on who votes in which centre, who are the candidates, the maps of constituencies, how many votes were cast and its graphs and figures, and which candidates lead where in early results.

Using the app, people will be able to know immediately who wins in which constituency, he added.  

A technical committee has been formed for this purpose, Md Alamgir said, adding it will come up with its opinion after scrutiny. 

"The decision has not yet been made in principle. We will sit in a meeting after receiving the final report of the recently conducted census."  

Claiming that there is a misconception about electronic voting machines (EVMs), the commissioner said, "Many are spreading propaganda about EVMs. Those who speak in favour are also wrong. We will go on a massive campaign."

"There is no scope to overwrite EVMs. If one's fingerprints do not match, the presiding officer will be allowed to vote with his fingerprints. Before that, his identity will be confirmed using his national identity number. But some people are saying at talk shows that EVMs can be overwritten," he added.

Md Alamgir said many say the presiding officer can make it up to 50%.

"But you come and see what is in reality. We will let you test any of the EVMs you want. Bring experts from abroad and see it. It is being said again what will be the basis if anyone wants to file a case. EVMs will remain sealed there for up to one year. From here, when and how many votes were cast on which electoral symbols all can be printed."

He said, "Have you seen people protesting and marching anywhere against EVMs? Those who are writing about EVM have not seen or heard of it. They are still writing. We would have used EVMs in all 300 seats if we could. But we cannot do it as we don't have enough funds."

Stating that the initial cost of EVMs is high, the commissioner said, "Printing and transportation of ballots involve a huge cost. EVMs require a one-time cost. Then we can use it in various elections. EVMs have a lifetime of up to 20 years."

He said a big political party, along with four other parties have directly sought EVMs. A total of 17 other parties also sought EVMs on conditions.

"However, it is said that the opinion about EVM has been changed. But those who are writing have they been able to prove it?" he posed a question. 

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / app

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

7h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

13h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

20m | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

3h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

4h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh