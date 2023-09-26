EC issues guidelines for international election observers

The Election Commission has published guidelines for international observers, stipulating that individuals or organisations serving as observers should have a working experience of good governance, elections, democracy, peace building and human rights.

Director of Public Relations of the Election Commission Shariful Alam confirmed the matter on Tuesday (26 September).

According to the guideline, the applicant organisation should produce evidence of registration with the relevant authority of its own country.

It also stated that the applicant, individual or organisation shall comply with the election laws of Bangladesh.

According to the guideline, the Election Commission will not entertain applications for observer accreditation from individuals with prior convictions related to electoral offenses, fraud, or dishonesty.

International election observers are required to submit their election observation reports within 30 days from the polling day to the secretary of the EC Secretariat.

The reports should be prepared based on pre-poll, poll-day and post-poll observations, according to the Election Commission's policy.