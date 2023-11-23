EC forms 300 inquiry committees to report pre-election irregularities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 09:43 pm

Related News

EC forms 300 inquiry committees to report pre-election irregularities

In case of any pre-election irregularities observed during their duty, the committees will conduct investigations and submit a report to the EC

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 09:43 pm
EC forms 300 inquiry committees to report pre-election irregularities

The Election Commission (EC) has formed 300 electoral inquiry committees to report on any pre-election irregularities ahead of the 12th parliamentary polls.

The committees consist of judicial officials from different districts across the country. 

The commission issued a notification regarding the formation of the committees on Thursday (23 November).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the notification, the Election Commission shall have authority over the officers of the inquiry committee for executing election duties. Upon the notification's issuance, these officers will be considered immediately relieved from their positions. 

The officers are required to notify their acceptance of the appointment by submitting a joining letter to the secretary of the Election Commission.

From the notification's issuance until the election results are published in the official gazette, the officers of the electoral inquiry committees will remain stationed in their respective constituencies, carrying out round-the-clock duties, reads the notification.

In case of any pre-election irregularities observed during their duty, the electoral inquiry committees will conduct investigations and submit a report to the commission.

The concerned district election officer will then forward the inquiry report to the Election Commission secretary for review and action.  

Each inquiry committee is authorised to enlist a bench assistant, stenographer, and office assistant as necessary aides during their duties. 

All district commissioners have been instructed to ensure the provision of suitable transportation such as jeeps, microbuses, speedboats, and other necessary vehicles required by the committee officials, as per their needs and requirements while on duty.

Additionally, the Election Commission has instructed the police commissioners and superintendents of police to assign two armed police personnel for ensuring the security of the inquiry committees while they execute their election duties.
 

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / Inquiry Committees / 12th Parliamentary Polls / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

14h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

14h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

1d | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

3h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

1h | TBS Economy
Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

2h | TBS Economy
Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

4h | TBS Economy