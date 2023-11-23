EC forms 300 inquiry committees to report pre-election irregularities

The Election Commission (EC) has formed 300 electoral inquiry committees to report on any pre-election irregularities ahead of the 12th parliamentary polls.

The committees consist of judicial officials from different districts across the country.

The commission issued a notification regarding the formation of the committees on Thursday (23 November).

According to the notification, the Election Commission shall have authority over the officers of the inquiry committee for executing election duties. Upon the notification's issuance, these officers will be considered immediately relieved from their positions.

The officers are required to notify their acceptance of the appointment by submitting a joining letter to the secretary of the Election Commission.

From the notification's issuance until the election results are published in the official gazette, the officers of the electoral inquiry committees will remain stationed in their respective constituencies, carrying out round-the-clock duties, reads the notification.

In case of any pre-election irregularities observed during their duty, the electoral inquiry committees will conduct investigations and submit a report to the commission.

The concerned district election officer will then forward the inquiry report to the Election Commission secretary for review and action.

Each inquiry committee is authorised to enlist a bench assistant, stenographer, and office assistant as necessary aides during their duties.

All district commissioners have been instructed to ensure the provision of suitable transportation such as jeeps, microbuses, speedboats, and other necessary vehicles required by the committee officials, as per their needs and requirements while on duty.

Additionally, the Election Commission has instructed the police commissioners and superintendents of police to assign two armed police personnel for ensuring the security of the inquiry committees while they execute their election duties.

